Celebrating National Coffee Day with Batch Coffee

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- National Coffee Day is Sept. 29. And many coffee shops are celebrating the day by having deals for their coffee-related products. At Batch Coffee, they have 25% off all coffee-related beverages and products.

Chief Coffee Officer for Batch Coe told 12 News there’s more than just a day to celebrate coffee.

“First of all, it’s part of everybody’s life, honestly it is very rare that I meet someone who is not a coffee drinker. I’ve probably met 8 or 9 people that don’t drink coffee and I’m sure there are more but it’s a part of everybody’s life and it’s also a really fun career,” said Young.

He believes National Coffee Day is also to celebrate those who make coffee.

“We’re not just celebrating the beans and things like that, there’s a lot of people that work here and are very good at what they do and have a career that they love so they should be celebrated too,” said Young. “Coffee comes with a lot of different skills, roasting, barista skills, running a cafe effectively, so there’s a lot in the coffee business right, besides just getting something that tastes good.”

