Chenango County celebrates ‘4-H Youth Development Achievement Day’

NORWICH (WBNG) -- The Chenango County “4-H Youth Development Achievement Day” will be on Sunday in celebration of the children’s achievements over the past year by recognition with trophies and certificates.

Children will turn in paperwork for completed projects and get to celebrate the great year that they had. The event will also include a cupcake decorating contest.

Also participating in the celebration will be millions of youths, parents, volunteers and alumni from across the country for the week of Oct. 1 to 7 for “National 4-H Week.”

“In Chenango County, we have a lot of different 4-H activities that kids can participate in,” said 4-H Educator Erica Clark. “We have a lot of youth who show animals and have animals we have so many other programs going on besides the animals in Chenango County, we have stem, we have an outdoor adventure program we have camp and craft programs and shooting sports and so there’s a lot of different things they can do in this county.”

During “4-H Week” you can participate by creating a 4-H display for lawns, businesses or storefronts by dressing up a pet or yourself in 4-H gear. Send photo submissions to the following link to be entered to win a contest.

