Deputy put into chokehold by man wanted on felony charge

ITHACA, NY (WBNG) -- The Tompkins County Sheriff’s Office said it arrested a man who put a deputy in a chokehold on Sept. 28 in Ithaca.

The sheriff’s office said was looking for Jesus Hernandez, 24, of Ithaca, in the area of 210 Cecil A Malone Dr. in the city. He had an active felony warrant.

The office said Hernandez was found near railroad tracks in a homeless encampment area known as “The Jungle.” Deputies told Hernandez that he was under arrest for his warrant and that’s when Hernandez tried to flee from them.

During the struggle, one deputy was put into a chokehold by Hernandez. However, the deputy was able to free themself and Hernandez was eventually placed into custody.

Hernandez was charged with assault in the second degree, a felony. He was also charged with resisting arrest, criminal obstruction of breathing and criminal mischief in the fourth degree, which are misdemeanors.

He was turned over to the Tompkins County Jail to await arraignment on his outstanding warrant and new charges.

