Dog Walking Forecast--DWIGHT

Clouds & showers
By Brian Schroeder
Published: Sep. 29, 2023 at 9:03 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Flood Watch for Sullivan County until 8 AM Saturday

FRIDAY: Cloudy with rain and showers. .05-.50″ (1.00″) 30% West of I-81, 60% East

of I-81. High 64 (60-68) Wind E 5-10 mph

FRIDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy, with rain and showers. 0-.50″ Low 50 (48-52) Wind NE 3-8 mph

Rain and showers are in the forecast for Friday. A high moving up the Coast, along with an upper

level low moving through the Great Lakes will give us clouds, rain and showers. It will be a

“West to East” forecast. Not much going on west of I-81, with rain, heavy at times, east of

I-81.

High pressure will drift out of eastern Canada. After some early clouds and showers Saturday,

we’ll have increasing sunshine. Sunshine and warmer weather will be in the forecast for the

weekend into the new work week.

