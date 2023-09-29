Healthy Families Broome-Pact announces ‘Free Diaper Raffle’

By Emmanuella Justine Pierre
Published: Sep. 29, 2023 at 6:03 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
(WBNG) -- Healthy Families Broome-Pact will be hosting a “Diaper Bag Raffle” from now until Oct. 31.

The organization extended the offer to those living in Broome County, pregnant or have a child under the age of 3 months who are in need of prenatal and infant resources to enter the Diaper Bag Raffle.

Program Manager for Healthy Families Broome-Pact Carol Peeling said she loves working with families, supporting families and connecting with them too.

“When we do have things that we can share or if we can you know, we do our best to let families know about other community resources or events that are happening,” said Peeling. “Like if there are opportunities for giveaways or things that can help families during these challenging times.”

To enter the raffle, you can visit the following link.

