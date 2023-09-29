High school boys’ and girls’ soccer scores (9-28-23)
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 11:04 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
(WBNG) - See the results from the high school boys’ and girls’ soccer scores in Section 4 on Thursday, September 28.
Boys’ Soccer:
Chenango Valley - 5, Windsor - 0
Union-Endicott - 0, Corning - 3
Vestal - 2, Elmira - 1 (OT)
Johnson City - 0, Ithaca - 9
Chenango Forks - 3, Susquehanna Valley - 4
Owego - 2, Oneonta - 1
Binghamton - 0, Horseheads - 2
Sidney - 0, Walton/Downsville - 7
South Kortright - 4, Windham - 1
Girls’ Soccer:
Binghamton - 8, Johnson City - 2
Waverly - 5, Seton Catholic - 1
