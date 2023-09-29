High school boys’ and girls’ soccer scores (9-28-23)

(WBNG) - See the results from the high school boys’ and girls’ soccer scores in Section 4 on Thursday, September 28.

Boys’ Soccer:

Chenango Valley - 5, Windsor - 0

Union-Endicott - 0, Corning - 3

Vestal - 2, Elmira - 1 (OT)

Johnson City - 0, Ithaca - 9

Chenango Forks - 3, Susquehanna Valley - 4

Owego - 2, Oneonta - 1

Binghamton - 0, Horseheads - 2

Sidney - 0, Walton/Downsville - 7

South Kortright - 4, Windham - 1

Girls’ Soccer:

Binghamton - 8, Johnson City - 2

Waverly - 5, Seton Catholic - 1

Copyright 2023 WBNG. All rights reserved.