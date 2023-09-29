Man arrested for stealing vehicle in Cortland County

VIRGIL, NY (WBNG) -- The Cortland County Sheriff’s Office said is arrested a man following an investigation into a stolen vehicle complaint.

On Sept. 18, deputies responded to Hope Lake Lodge at 2177 Chute Rd. in the Town of Virgil and determined Matthew S. Clark, 37, of Truxton, NY stole the vehicle. It was later recovered unoccupied with no one around it.

Clark was officially arrested on Sept. 29 on grand larceny in the third-degree charge, a class D felony.

He was scheduled to be arraigned in court on Friday for this charge and other unrelated charges.

