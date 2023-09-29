Man released on bail charged with attempted murder, arson in Cortland County

By WBNG Staff
Published: Sep. 29, 2023 at 5:01 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WBNG) -- The Cortland County Sheriff’s Office said it arrested and charged Matthew S. Clark, 37, of Truxton, NY, following a report of a structure fire in the Town of Cortlandville, NY.

Police said on Sept. 17 deputies responded to the fire at Kingsley Avenue and determined that Clark barricaded himself at the main entrance to the residence while two people were inside it. He then lit the place on fire over a dispute regarding property that was inside of it. Clark then left the scene and was unable to be found, police said. An arrest warrant for arson in the second degree was issued.

A few days later, Clark was indicted by a grand jury for attempted murder in the second degree, arson in the second degree, criminal mischief in the second degree and reckless endangerment in the first degree.

On Sept. 28, a Superior Court Warrant of Arrest was signed for Clark’s arrest on these charges. On that day at 5:43 p.m., the sheriff’s office received information that he was seen in the Truxton area. He was found after fleeing on foot. The Cortland Police Department, Homer Police Department and New York State Police assisted.

He was arrested and charged with the following:

  • Attempted murder in the second degree, a class B felony
  • Arson in the second degree, a class B felony
  • Criminal mischief in the second degree, a class D felony
  • Reckless endangerment in the first degree, a class D felony
  • Criminal possession of a controlled substance in the seventh degree, a class A misdemeanor

The sheriff’s office noted that Clark was arrested several times in 2023 for felony and misdemeanor charges. However, he was continuously released in accordance with New York State’s bail reform laws.

Clark was arrested on Sept. 12, just five days prior to the above fire investigation for burglarizing a residential home. He was arraigned for the burglary and released on his own recognizance.

On Sept. 29, he was arrested and charged while in jail with grand larceny in the third degree, a felony, for stealing a vehicle. This crime occurred on Sept. 18.

Copyright 2023 WBNG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Robin Alpaugh with his 1966 Lincoln Lehmann-Peterson limousine.
Binghamton car collector heading to Rhode Island for respected car show
Disgraced Johnson City Middle School Principal pleads not guilty to charges
Deputy put into chokehold by man wanted on felony charge
One area of many throughout BU that have received upgrades as part of a five-year plan.
Binghamton University embarks on 5-year plan to enhance outdoor recreation
Fire on Badger Avenue destroys vacant building

Latest News

Diaper Raffle
Healthy Families Broome-Pact announces ‘Free Diaper Raffle’
‘Wander Creek Farm’ offers fresh vegetables through the ‘Community Supported Agriculture’ program
Chenango County celebrates ‘4-H Youth Development Achievement Day’
Healthy Families Broome-Pact announces ‘Free Diaper Raffle’
Scarecrow Contest & Display