Man released on bail charged with attempted murder, arson in Cortland County

(WBNG) -- The Cortland County Sheriff’s Office said it arrested and charged Matthew S. Clark, 37, of Truxton, NY, following a report of a structure fire in the Town of Cortlandville, NY.

Police said on Sept. 17 deputies responded to the fire at Kingsley Avenue and determined that Clark barricaded himself at the main entrance to the residence while two people were inside it. He then lit the place on fire over a dispute regarding property that was inside of it. Clark then left the scene and was unable to be found, police said. An arrest warrant for arson in the second degree was issued.

A few days later, Clark was indicted by a grand jury for attempted murder in the second degree, arson in the second degree, criminal mischief in the second degree and reckless endangerment in the first degree.

On Sept. 28, a Superior Court Warrant of Arrest was signed for Clark’s arrest on these charges. On that day at 5:43 p.m., the sheriff’s office received information that he was seen in the Truxton area. He was found after fleeing on foot. The Cortland Police Department, Homer Police Department and New York State Police assisted.

He was arrested and charged with the following:

Attempted murder in the second degree, a class B felony

Arson in the second degree, a class B felony

Criminal mischief in the second degree, a class D felony

Reckless endangerment in the first degree, a class D felony

Criminal possession of a controlled substance in the seventh degree, a class A misdemeanor

The sheriff’s office noted that Clark was arrested several times in 2023 for felony and misdemeanor charges. However, he was continuously released in accordance with New York State’s bail reform laws.

Clark was arrested on Sept. 12, just five days prior to the above fire investigation for burglarizing a residential home. He was arraigned for the burglary and released on his own recognizance.

On Sept. 29, he was arrested and charged while in jail with grand larceny in the third degree, a felony, for stealing a vehicle. This crime occurred on Sept. 18.

