Quiet and warm stretch of weather ahead

Tonight: Partly-to-mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers. Low: 50-56.

Saturday: Early clouds before sunshine in the afternoon. Clearing west to east. High: 60-71.

Saturday Night: Mainly clear. Low: 46-55.

Sunday: Sunny skies. High: 75. Low: 54.

Monday: Mostly sunny and unseasonably warm. High: 77. Low: 55.

Tuesday: Sunny and warm. High: 80. Low: 56.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny. Remaining warm. High: 81. Low: 57

Thursday: Sun early before clouds late. High: 79. Low: 55.

Friday: Mostly cloudy. Not as warm. Scattered showers. Chance of rain 30%. High: 69. Low: 53.

Forecast Discussion:

Early showers will taper off, leading partly-to-mostly cloudy skies across the region. Lows will be in the low-to-mid 50s.

Saturday will see some morning clouds, but high pressure will move overhead, allowing for clearing with sunshine in the afternoon. Highs will be near 70. The sunshine remains for the first day of October, with sunny skies and highs reaching the mid-70s on Sunday.

Temperatures will be unseasonably warm to start the next week, as temperatures will be in the upper-70s to the low-80s Monday through Thursday. Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday have the potential to break some records if the forecast verifies. Sunshine will be bright throughout this stretch, but more clouds will arrive on Thursday ahead of a cold front.

Friday will see cloudy skies and more seasonable temperatures, with highs in the upper-60s. Some isolated showers are possible as well as the front crosses the region.

