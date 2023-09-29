Suspicious vehicle leads to multiple firearm arrests in Binghamton

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- The Binghamton Police Department arrested three people following an observation of a suspicious vehicle early Friday morning.

The department said, around 2 a.m., an officer noticed a vehicle occupied by four individuals parked near the rear parking lot of 65 Front St. in the city. After the observation, patrol officers approached the vehicle and made contact with the occupants.

Police said upon speaking with them, it was learned that Romario Robinson, 26, of Binghamton, had active warrants for his arrest out of the Broome County Sheriff’s Office and New York State Police for unrelated matters. Robinson was taken into custody for these warrants and transferred to the custody of the sheriff’s office for further processing.

Police then found Shajee Johnson, 19, of Binghamton, another occupant, was found to be in possession of a loaded and defaced Taurus .38 special handgun. They also said Qualem Hernandez, 18, of Binghamton, was found in possession of a loaded Smith & Wesson 9mm handgun.

Both of the firearms were collected as evidence and Johnson and Hernandez were taken into custody.

As a result of the investigation, Johnson was charged with criminal possession of a weapon second-degree, a class C felony as well as criminal possession of a weapon third-degree, a class D felony. Hernandez was charged with Criminal Possession of a Weapon second degree, a class C felony.

They were both held at Binghamton Police Headquarters and arraigned in Binghamton City Court and remanded to the Broome County Correctional Facility.

The fourth individual in the vehicle was not charged.

