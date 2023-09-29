Town of Nichols announces ‘Fall Clean Up Days’

NICHOLS (WBNG) -- The 2023 Town of Nichols’ “Fall Clean Up Days” have been announced for the town and village residents. The clean-up opportunity will be on Oct. 13 from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m. as well as Oct 14. from 8 a.m. until noon.

Members of the Nichols community can bring the following to the Town of Nichols Highway Garage at 170 Buck Rd.

Tires: Up to six tires per household, tires up to 20 inches will be of no charge for drop-off. Additional tires can be dropped off for an additional fee of $2 per tire. No agricultural, commercial or business tires will be accepted as well as tire rims.

Electronic Waste: There is no charge for electronic waste, a list of qualifying items can be found at the following link

Scrap metal: Clean scrap metal will be accepted at no charge.

Proof of town or village residence of Nichols is required at drop-off.

