VINES renames community garden

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- On Thursday, Sept. 28 VINES held a dedication ceremony renaming the organization’s first community garden at 26 Columbus Park East in Binghamton after Elder Moses and St. Lucille Cunningham.

Executive Director of VINES Amelia LoDolce said the decision to rename the community garden is about recognizing community leaders who came from the neighborhood.

State Senator Lea Webb said for over 20 years Elder Moses and his wife St. Lucille Cunningham. exemplified the spirit of leadership, fellowship, and inclusivity throughout this community.

“Their example and legacy is something that on behalf of me, and my family, and our community at large. I am just truly delighted that this event is happening today” said Senator Webb.

LoDolce said the Cunninghams fed countless people in the Susquehanna Street neighborhood, for decades out of the Church of God and Saints of Christ Twenty-Second Tabernacle.

She said their lives were dedicated to giving back and uplifting people throughout the community.

