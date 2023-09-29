‘Wander Creek Farm’ offers fresh vegetables through the ‘Community Supported Agriculture’ program

GREENE, NY (WBNG) - Located just outside of the Village of Greene and 20 miles north of Binghamton lies a vegetable farm called “Wander Creek.”

Husband and wife duo, Mary Rutz and Jonathan Rodriguez moved from California to the agriculturally-rich area of Greene and have been growing vegetables at the farm for the past two years.

“We started thinking good and hard about what we wanted to do and where we wanted to end up and farming kept calling us,” said Rutz.

The farm also offers a “Community Supported Agriculture” program which allows people to enjoy produce from June until October by paying a discounted upfront fee before the season begins. Wander Creek’s CSA is unique because people can choose the vegetables instead of receiving a pre-picked box.

“Because we are in the business of getting people to eat more vegetables, this helps people by coming and choosing off the table,” said Rutz. “This way, you are taking home what you’re going to actually cook and eat with.”

The farm looks forward to each CSA pick-up day because it has created a small community of like-minded people all looking to eat fresh vegetables.

“You get little pockets of people chatting or meeting new people,” said Rodriguez. “It’s community supported agriculture but also an agriculture-supported community where we’re providing a space for people to meet and get vegetables.”

The farm follows a no-till method: It does not use any machinery to plow or turn over the soil. Rutz said the soil will stay healthier this way even though the method is labor intensive.

The duo have enjoyed building the farm’s business together.

“It’s such a nice gift to have a partner who understands, who is with you and can carry some of the stresses,” said Rutz.

“It’s nice to have an ally in all steps of life,” said Rodriguez.

