Woman steals more than $50,000 from non-profit she was treasurer and president of

(MGN)
By WBNG Staff
Published: Sep. 29, 2023 at 3:42 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
(WBNG) -- New York State Police said it arrested a woman in an investigation into theft from a nonprofit.

Police said it charged Stacie M. Congdon, 48, of Windsor with grand larceny in the second degree, a felony.

An investigation determined while working at Punch Out Parkinson’s Inc. as Treasurer and President, Congdon stole more than $50,000 from the non-profit’s savings and checking accounts. The unauthorized withdrawals were taken from the accounts over a period of a year from April 2022 through May 2023.

She was arrested and processed at the Binghamton State Police barracks and taken to Broome County Central Arraignment & Processing.

