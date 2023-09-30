Binghamton Wingfest returns

Binghamton (WBNG) - For the first time since 2019, the Binghamton Wingfest returned on Saturday to Mirabito Stadium.

Wingfest had not taken place in 4 years due to COVID and residents of the Southern Tier were more than happy to come out in droves and partake in the live music, sunny skies, and of course plenty of wings to sample and taste.

The King of Wings competition was once again up for grabs where the quest once again continued to find out which organization would be crowned The King of Wings.

In total 13 vendors took part in the competition for two different categories: a professional division in which there are certain judges who judge on different parameters such as texture, taste, and the quality of the meet. Then there is a public version where attendees possess chips where they dispense them into boxes of the vendors, they think have the best wings.

Wingfest also hosts an annual wing eating contest where each year contestants have 2 minutes to eat as many wings as they possibly can for their chance to win prizes. for more information on Wingfest you can visit their website.

