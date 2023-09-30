Clemson defense shows out with 5 sacks, 3 forced fumbles to beat previously unbeaten Syracuse 31-14

Syracuse tight end Dan Villari, center, beats Clemson cornerback Sheridan Jones (6), linebacker...
Syracuse tight end Dan Villari, center, beats Clemson cornerback Sheridan Jones (6), linebacker Barrett Carter (0) and safety R.J. Mickens (9) to the end zone for a touchdown during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Syracuse, N.Y., Saturday, Sept. 30, 2023. (AP Photo/Adrian Kraus)(Adrian Kraus | AP)
By The Associated Press
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (AP) — Cade Klubnik threw two touchdown passes and Clemson’s high-powered defense made a statement in a dominant 31-14 victory against previously unbeaten Syracuse. The Tigers sacked Syracuse quarterback Garrett Shrader five times, picked him off once, and forced three fumbles.

They recovered two of those fumbles, the first of which came on the Orange’s opening drive. Klubnik finished 23 of 37 for 263 yards and two touchdowns. Tyler Brown caught eight balls for 153 yards and Will Shipley rushed 17 times for 66 yards and a score. Shrader completed 15 of 29 passes for 181 yards and two touchdowns and ran for 24 yards on 15 keepers. LeQuint Allen carried the ball 14 times for 56 yards. He also caught six balls for 38 yards and a score.

