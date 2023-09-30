‘Multiple deaths,’ ammonia leak reported after truck overturns in Illinois

Due to the plume from the ammonia leak, an evacuation was ordered within an approximate...
Due to the plume from the ammonia leak, an evacuation was ordered within an approximate one-mile radius of the crash, including northeastern parts of Teutopolis, police said.(MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 30, 2023 at 8:46 AM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TEUTOPOLIS, Ill. (AP) — A semitruck carrying anhydrous ammonia overturned in Illinois, causing “multiple fatalities” and prompting an evacuation of area residents, police said Saturday.

The accident, which involved “multiple” vehicles, happened about a half-mile east of Teutopolis on U.S. Highway 40 on Friday at about 9:25 p.m., Illinois State Police said in an emailed statement.

Due to the plume from the ammonia leak, an evacuation was ordered within an approximate one-mile radius of the crash, including northeastern parts of Teutopolis, police said.

“At this time, there are multiple fatalities,” the statement said. The number of deaths was not immediately disclosed.

The highway between Teutopolis and Montrose is closed. Crews were working to contain the leak.

Anhydrous ammonia is toxic and can be a health hazard if safe handling procedures are not followed. Effects of inhalation of anhydrous ammonia range from lung irritation to severe respiratory injuries, with possible death at higher concentrations. Anhydrous ammonia is also corrosive and can burn the skin and eyes.

Teutopolis is about 92 miles (148 kilometers) southeast of Springfield, the capital of Illinois.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

70-year-old pedestrian dies days after SUV hits her
Woman steals more than $50,000 from non-profit she was treasurer and president of
Deputy put into chokehold by man wanted on felony charge
First responders wade through flood waters at the base of the Williamsburg Bridge, Friday,...
New York City area gets one of its wettest days in decades, as rain swamps subways and streets
Fire on Badger Avenue destroys vacant building

Latest News

FILE - House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., talks to reporters as Congress returns to work...
On the brink of a government shutdown, the Senate tries to approve funding but it’s almost too late
A portion of a mural by artist sloe_motions depicting Oscar De La Hoya, Vin Scully, Kobe...
Arrest in Tupac Shakur killing stemmed from Biggie Smalls death investigation
FILE - A sign outside the Internal Revenue Service building is seen, May 4, 2021, in Washington.
IRS contractor charged with leaking tax return information of Trump, wealthy people
This photo provided by the Ocean Exploration Trust shows one of the large casemate guns on the...
Video provides first clear views of WWII aircraft carriers lost in the pivotal Battle of Midway