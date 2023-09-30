Potential record-breaking heat to start October

Tonight: Mainly clear. Patchy fog. Low: 47-55.

Sunday: Sunny skies. High: 71-78.

Sunday Night: Clear with fog. Low: 51-58

Monday: Mostly sunny and unseasonably warm. High: 77. Low: 56.

(WBNG)

Tuesday: Sunny and warm. High: 81. Low: 57.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny. Remaining warm. High: 82. Low: 58.

Thursday: Sun early before clouds late. High: 78. Low: 57.

Friday: Mostly cloudy. Not as warm. Scattered showers. Chance of rain 40%. High: 70. Low: 53.

Saturday: Cloudy with showers. Much cooler. High: 63. Low: 47.

Forecast Discussion:

A quiet night as high pressure takes control. Lows will fall to near 50, with some areas developing some fog before daybreak.

Sunday will have wall-to-wall sunshine, as well as above-average temperatures, with highs in the mid-70s. Lows Sunday will fall into the mid-50s under clear skies, with areas once again developing fog.

Monday through Wednesday will feature unseasonably warm temperatures, the potential for some records to be broken. Highs on Monday will climb into the mid-to-upper 70s. The record for Monday is 79. Tuesday will see temperatures reach the low-80s, nearing the record of 81, set back in 1951. Wednesday will see temperatures once again reaching the low-80s. The record high for Wednesday is 78, set back in 2017.

Thursday will remain warm, with highs in the upper-70s. After morning sun, clouds will build in ahead of the next system arriving on Friday night into Saturday. Highs will still be above average on Friday, but it will not be as warm with highs nearing 70, under cloudy skies and scattered showers. Saturday will see scattered showers throughout the day, with cloudy skies and much more seasonable temperatures, with highs reaching the low-60s.

Copyright 2023 WBNG. All rights reserved.