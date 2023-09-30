Section 4 High School Football Scores (Week 4)

Corning Football
Corning Football(Jacob Russo/WBNG)
By Jackson Neill and Jacob Russo
Published: Sep. 29, 2023 at 11:46 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WBNG) - The high school football season is almost at the halfway point! Check out the scores from Week 4:

Friday, September 29:

Corning - 36, Binghamton - 14

Owego - 42, Johnson City - 8

Waverly - 19, Chenango Forks - 15

Chenango Valley - 6, Windsor - 54

Susquehanna Valley - 37, Sidney - 14

Delhi - 35, Spencer-Van Etten/Candor - 20

Norwich - 15, Vestal - 35

Elmira - 8, Horseheads - 3

Ithaca - 27, Cortland - 14

Lansing 27, Dryden - 8

Oneonta - 7, Schuyler - 42

Sauquoit Valley - 44, Oxford - 6

Greene - 50, Unadilla Valley - 14

Groton - 52, Unatego/Franklin - 12

Copyright 2023 WBNG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

70-year-old pedestrian dies days after SUV hits her
Woman steals more than $50,000 from non-profit she was treasurer and president of
Deputy put into chokehold by man wanted on felony charge
First responders wade through flood waters at the base of the Williamsburg Bridge, Friday,...
New York City area gets one of its wettest days in decades, as rain swamps subways and streets
Fire on Badger Avenue destroys vacant building

Latest News

Waverly Football
Highlights: Waverly vs. Chenango Forks (high school football)
Vestal Football
Highlights: Norwich vs. Vestal (high school football)
Owego Football
Highlights: Owego vs. Johnson City (high school football)
Corning Football
Highlights: Corning vs. Binghamton (high school football)