Section 4 High School Football Scores (Week 4)
Published: Sep. 29, 2023 at 11:46 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
(WBNG) - The high school football season is almost at the halfway point! Check out the scores from Week 4:
Friday, September 29:
Corning - 36, Binghamton - 14
Owego - 42, Johnson City - 8
Waverly - 19, Chenango Forks - 15
Chenango Valley - 6, Windsor - 54
Susquehanna Valley - 37, Sidney - 14
Delhi - 35, Spencer-Van Etten/Candor - 20
Norwich - 15, Vestal - 35
Elmira - 8, Horseheads - 3
Ithaca - 27, Cortland - 14
Lansing 27, Dryden - 8
Oneonta - 7, Schuyler - 42
Sauquoit Valley - 44, Oxford - 6
Greene - 50, Unadilla Valley - 14
Groton - 52, Unatego/Franklin - 12
