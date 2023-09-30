Section 4 High School Football Scores (Week 4)

(WBNG) - The high school football season is almost at the halfway point! Check out the scores from Week 4:

Friday, September 29:

Corning - 36, Binghamton - 14

Owego - 42, Johnson City - 8

Waverly - 19, Chenango Forks - 15

Chenango Valley - 6, Windsor - 54

Susquehanna Valley - 37, Sidney - 14

Delhi - 35, Spencer-Van Etten/Candor - 20

Norwich - 15, Vestal - 35

Elmira - 8, Horseheads - 3

Ithaca - 27, Cortland - 14

Lansing 27, Dryden - 8

Oneonta - 7, Schuyler - 42

Sauquoit Valley - 44, Oxford - 6

Greene - 50, Unadilla Valley - 14

Groton - 52, Unatego/Franklin - 12

Copyright 2023 WBNG. All rights reserved.