5-year-old boy with Muscular Atrophy in Endwell given new chance at mobility with lift

By Autriya Maneshni
Published: Oct. 1, 2023 at 12:21 AM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ENDWELL (WBNG) -- Liam Fabrizi, a 5-year-old living with Spinal Muscular Atrophy, has new-found mobility thanks to a lift installed by the Broome County Council of Churches “Youth Ramp it Up” initiative.

The project was also in partnership with Faith in Action.

The Council of Churches first wanted to build a ramp, but the elevation of the house presented some challenges, according to Ramp it Up Coordinator Bob Bundy.

After months of research, the idea for a lift ramp came to fruition. The project had an expensive price tag, but a GoFundMe campaign helped raise a little more than $5,000 to fund the process.

“It was wildly overwhelming the amount of support that we were shown just in that GoFundMe campaign,” said Liam Fabrizi’s Mom Megan Fabrizi. “To say it was humbling was a super wild understatement.”

The ramp was installed for the family in July. This milestone was celebrated on Saturday as Liam Fabrizi will now have the opportunity to move in and out of his unassisted as he grows up.

“This is beyond life-changing,” said Megan Fabrizi “It’s really humbling to have so many people come together and support your family.”

Copyright 2023 WBNG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

70-year-old pedestrian dies days after SUV hits her
Woman steals more than $50,000 from non-profit she was treasurer and president of
Suspicious vehicle leads to multiple firearm arrests in Binghamton
Michael Jesus Luera is facing several charges in connection with a high-speed crash in Tucson,...
Man driving 130 mph causes crash that splits vehicle in half, prosecutors say
Man released on bail charged with attempted murder, arson in Cortland County

Latest News

5-year-old boy with Muscular Atrophy in Endwell given new chance at mobility with lift
Highlights: Bainbridge-Guilford vs. Harpursville/Afton (high school football)
Highlights: Maine-Endwell vs. Union-Endicott (high school football)
Highlights: Deposit-Hancock vs. Newark Valley