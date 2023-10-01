5-year-old boy with Muscular Atrophy in Endwell given new chance at mobility with lift

ENDWELL (WBNG) -- Liam Fabrizi, a 5-year-old living with Spinal Muscular Atrophy, has new-found mobility thanks to a lift installed by the Broome County Council of Churches “Youth Ramp it Up” initiative.

The project was also in partnership with Faith in Action.

The Council of Churches first wanted to build a ramp, but the elevation of the house presented some challenges, according to Ramp it Up Coordinator Bob Bundy.

After months of research, the idea for a lift ramp came to fruition. The project had an expensive price tag, but a GoFundMe campaign helped raise a little more than $5,000 to fund the process.

“It was wildly overwhelming the amount of support that we were shown just in that GoFundMe campaign,” said Liam Fabrizi’s Mom Megan Fabrizi. “To say it was humbling was a super wild understatement.”

The ramp was installed for the family in July. This milestone was celebrated on Saturday as Liam Fabrizi will now have the opportunity to move in and out of his unassisted as he grows up.

“This is beyond life-changing,” said Megan Fabrizi “It’s really humbling to have so many people come together and support your family.”

