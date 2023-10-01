Binghamton women’s soccer ties Bryant 1-1 to stay unbeaten in America East

SMITHFIELD, R.I. (WBNG) - The Binghamton women’s soccer team kept their unbeaten record in the America East with a 1-1 tie to Bryant on Sunday.

The Bearcats are 2-0-2 in conference this season and are in first place.

The Bulldogs opened the scoring in the 6th minute as Samantha Breton gave Bryant the early lead.

Binghamton responded ten minutes later in the 16th minute with a goal from Grace Vittoria to tie the match.

In the game, Binghamton outshout Bryant 25-8 and had 12 corners to the Bulldogs’ 2.

Next up, the Bearcats will be on the road next Sunday to take on UMass Lowell at 12 p.m.

