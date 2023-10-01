Owego Porchfest gives the town plenty of sound

Owego (WBNG) - The historic Owego marketplace saw the return of the beautiful sights and sounds of the Owego Porchfest on Sunday.

The event filled the village with the uplifting sounds of music, while as always showcasing that sense of a tight knit community that the town has come to be known for.

This year the organizers included local merchants in the festivities, with the hope of shining a light on the wonderful small businesses located within the village and celebrating the talented local performers that Tioga County has to offer.

“It brings the community together, I’ve never been involved in something like this before and it just seemed like a great opportunity,” said master barber Lindsey Thetga of Main Street Barbershop, “I think music brings people together and what better way to do it?”

For more information on next year’s Porchfest, you can visit their website.

