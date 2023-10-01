Sunny and warm couple days ahead

Tonight: Mainly clear. Patchy fog. Low: 48-56.

Monday: Mostly sunny and unseasonably warm. High: 71-79.

Monday Night: Clear with fog. Low: 50-57.

Tuesday: Sunny and warm. High: 81. Low: 56.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny. Remaining warm. High: 82. Low: 58.

Thursday: Sun early before clouds late. High: 79. Low: 59.

Friday: Mostly cloudy. Not as warm. Scattered showers in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40%. High: 68. Low: 51.

Saturday: Cloudy with showers. Much cooler. Chance of rain 40%. High: 60. Low: 43.

Sunday: Sun and clouds and chilly. High: 53. Low: 39.

Forecast Discussion:

A quiet night as high pressure remains in control. Lows will fall into the low-50s, with some areas developing some fog before daybreak.

Monday through Wednesday will feature unseasonably warm temperatures, the potential for some records to be broken. Highs on Monday will climb into the mid-to-upper 70s. The record for Monday is 79. Tuesday will see temperatures reach the low-80s, nearing the record of 81, set back in 1951. Wednesday will see temperatures once again reaching the low-80s. The record high for Wednesday is 78, set back in 2017.

Thursday will remain warm, with highs in the upper-70s. After morning sunshine, clouds will build in ahead of the next system arriving on Friday night into Saturday.

The system will arrive Friday afternoon, with scattered showers developing into more of a steady rain as we head into Saturday morning. Highs will reach the upper 60s on Friday, but will struggle to reach 60 as a strong cold front moves across the area. Rain will leave Sunday, but very chilly air will remain, with temperatures only reaching the low-50s.

