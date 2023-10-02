The American Foundation for Suicide Prevention held its annual Broome and Tioga County ‘Out of the Darkness’ Walk

By Autriya Maneshni
Published: Oct. 1, 2023 at 8:05 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- The American Foundation for Suicide Prevention held its annual Broome and Tioga County ‘Out of the Darkness’ walk on Saturday at Ostiningo Park.

More than 500 people came out to join in the walk’s journey of remembrance, hope and support. The Out of Darkness Community Walk provides an opportunity to acknowledge the ways in which suicide and mental health conditions have affected the lives of so many people.

“The community is absolutely amazing,” said The Out of the Darkness Walk Chair Maggie Henry. “As a suicide survivor, I love the fact that I can come here and have that hard conversation and be a hope for somebody who is struggling and have that family sense that I didn’t have outside of here.”

Before the actual walk began, the foundation held an honor beads ceremony. Some of the bead colors represented a loss to suicide, whether in family or friends, while other colors represented support and solidarity.

Additionally, community resources and raffled baskets were available for the public to check out.

The Foundation is always looking for community support through generous donations to help spread awareness about suicide prevention.

For more information on The Out of the Darkness Community Walks or to donate, click here.

