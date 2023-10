(WBNG) -- Broome County can expect a weekend full of studios, galleries and other creative spaces. The 2023 Broome Arts Trail will be this weekend from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.

Explore nearly 90 local artists across five municipalities in Broome County. Follow the link for more information.

