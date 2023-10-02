Catholic Charities begins ‘Thanksgiving Baskets’ initiative

BROOME COUNTY (WBNG) -- Catholic Charities asked the community to donate turkeys for Thanksgiving and help create a feast of love and togetherness for those in need this season.

Every donation makes a difference for the organization and families in the community. To pledge a donation, call Hannah Burge and Catholic Charities main office at 607-729-9166.

“It’s so rewarding to know that at the end of this event, we’ve helped so many in Broome County be able to have a Thanksgiving meal,” said Burge. “It’s so rewarding and it’s fun too we have people dressing in Thanksgiving turkey costumes throughout the turkey drive.”

If in need of a Thanksgiving Basket, call 1-800-901-2180. One basket is allowed per household. If you or someone you know struggles with speaking English, call 211 for an interpreter for assistance receiving a basket.

Donations will be accepted during the week of the Turkey Drive on Nov. 13 through the 17. The drop-off location will be located outside the Vestal Walmart.

Copyright 2023 WBNG. All rights reserved.