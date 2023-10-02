Discovery Center hosts Halloween activities for adults & children

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- The Haunted Hallows at the Discovery Center is back for another year of Halloween fun.

The Discovery Center will have a haunted house, climb to the mad scientist lab atop the tower to learn anatomy, dance your way around the tombstones or take a ride in the magical pumpkin coach.

The Discovery Center welcomes you to wear a costume when in attendance. For the fifth year in a row, there will also be “Trick or Trivia” for adults.

Assistant Executive Director of the Discovery Center Cheryl Dutko shared her excitement for the spooky event.

“We have lots of teams signed up already and the winning team wins one thousand dollars so there’s a lot of incentive there,” said Dutko. “The teams really get into the costume contest too we give prizes for that so it’s a lot of grown-up fun.”

They advise everyone interested to sign up soon as spots are filling fast. Follow the link for trivia registration and more.

The event will take place on Friday the 13 of October from 6 to 9 p.m. at the Saint Michael’s Greek Catholic Church.

