Dog Walking Forecast--Gracie, Charlie

MONDAY: Mostly sunny, warm. High 76 (74-78) Wind N Calm-5 mph

MONDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy, fog. Low 54 (50-56) Wind L&V

High pressure drifting out of eastern Canada will give us some very nice weather over

the next few days. Temperatures, well above average. Record setting temperatures

Tuesday and Wednesday.

We’ll have a few more clouds Thursday, but we continue with the warm temperatures.

Changes are coming. A cold front will approach later in the week. Not only will

this put showers in the forecast, but it will also bring an end to our Summer-like

weather.

