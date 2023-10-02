Health Experts advise public for Flu Season

(FLU)
By Keith Jouganatos
Published: Oct. 2, 2023 at 5:32 PM EDT
Binghamton (WBNG) - As the leaves change colors and the fall season makes its arrival, so too is the impending threat of flu season and the potential coughs, sneezes, and other symptoms that come with it.

That is why health experts and those in the medical field do their best to provide tips and tricks to help citizens stay in good health and out of the doctor’s office. Which they say starts with protecting your immune system.

“Your diet and lifestyle are really critical getting proper sleep and rest I know these things sound cliche and trite, but they really are not,” says Dr. Michael Garko, “learning how to manage stress. Remaining physically active, keep your body moving, and to hydrate, really important to hydrate and drink plenty of water”.

Experts also say the new COVID 19 vaccine does not contraindicate with the flu shot, so you are able to get both and not choose between which one is best to prevent a potential illness.

