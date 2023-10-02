A lot of sunshine!
Temperatures well above average
MONDAY: Mostly sunny, warm. High 76 (74-78) Wind N Calm-5 mph
MONDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy, fog. Low 54 (50-56) Wind L&V
TUESDAY: Mostly sunny, warm. High 80 (76-82) Wind NW Calm-5 mph
TUESDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear, fog. Low 54 Wind L&V
WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny, hot. High 82 Low 58
THURSDAY: Partly cloudy. High 78 Low 60
FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy with afternoon showers. 40% High 70 Low 50
SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy with afternoon showers. 40% High 58 Low 42
SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy with afternoon showers. 20% High 54 Low 38
High pressure drifting out of eastern Canada will give us some very nice weather over
the next few days. Temperatures, well above average. Record setting temperatures
Tuesday and Wednesday.
We’ll have a few more clouds Thursday, but we continue with the warm temperatures.
Changes are coming. A cold front will approach later in the week. Not only will
this put showers in the forecast, but it will also bring an end to our Summer-like
weather.
