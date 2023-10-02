A lot of sunshine!

Temperatures well above average
wbng
wbng(wbng)
By Brian Schroeder
Published: Oct. 2, 2023 at 5:50 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONDAY: Mostly sunny, warm. High 76 (74-78) Wind N Calm-5 mph

wbng
wbng(wbng)

MONDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy, fog. Low 54 (50-56) Wind L&V

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny, warm. High 80 (76-82) Wind NW Calm-5 mph

TUESDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear, fog. Low 54 Wind L&V

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny, hot. High 82 Low 58

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy. High 78 Low 60

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy with afternoon showers. 40% High 70 Low 50

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy with afternoon showers. 40% High 58 Low 42

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy with afternoon showers. 20% High 54 Low 38

High pressure drifting out of eastern Canada will give us some very nice weather over

the next few days. Temperatures, well above average. Record setting temperatures

Tuesday and Wednesday.

We’ll have a few more clouds Thursday, but we continue with the warm temperatures.

Changes are coming. A cold front will approach later in the week. Not only will

this put showers in the forecast, but it will also bring an end to our Summer-like

weather.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are looking for Charlotte Sena, 9, who is believed to be in "imminent danger."
Amber Alert issued for missing 9-year-old from New York believed to be in ‘imminent danger’
Binghamton Wingfest returns
Police in Massachusetts said a 14-year-old boy was shot in the head after he got his hands on...
14-year-old suffers gunshot to head after getting hold of unsecured gun, police say
5-year-old boy with Muscular Atrophy in Endwell given new chance at mobility with lift
Woman steals more than $50,000 from non-profit she was treasurer and president of

Latest News

Sunny and warm couple days ahead
Sunny and warm couple days ahead
Potential record-breaking heat to start October
Potential record-breaking heat to start October