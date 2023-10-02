Man who cut woman, 61, gets jail time

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- On Monday, Broome County District Attorney Mike Korchak announced that DeJoghn B. Llamas, 26 of Binghamton, was sentenced to seven years in state prison after pleading guilty to felony attempted assault in the first degree.

According to the Broome County District Attorney’s Office, on Sept. 20 Llamas admitted to cutting a 61-year-old female with a knife during an argument.

Police responded to a report of an altercation at a residence on Leroy St. During the altercation, Llamas slashed the victim’s face with a knife, resulting in a severe laceration that required the victim to receive stitches and further medical treatment.

The District Attorney’s Office said that Llamas, who had no prior criminal history, will serve seven years in state prison and five years post-release supervision.

Copyright 2023 WBNG. All rights reserved.