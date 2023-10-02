Representative Marc Molinaro speaks on Congress avoiding Government shutdown

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- On Saturday, The United States House of Representatives passed a bill to fund the government over the next 45 days just hours before an impending government shutdown.

The new bill, brought to the floor by House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, was passed by a 335 to 91 vote.

Representative Marc Molinaro (R, NY-19) said specifics of the deal were not what drew him to vote in favor, but the opportunity to have more time to discuss a final budget ahead of the new Nov. 17 deadline.

“With the short-term funding there’s not something specific about that other than avoiding the shutdown,” said Molinaro. “What that does is afford us the opportunity to continue to drive down federal spending, fight inflation and secure our borders.”

As several branches of government look to address federal spending, Molinaro is calling on the Senate to begin adopting budget bills of their own.

“We’ve adopted four of 12 budget bills but they have not taken action on any so now we need them to start moving so there can be negotiation,” said Molinaro. “Now what I look forward to is supporting our farmers and families and small businesses. I want the services that we provide to the most vulnerable to remain strong and for people to remain empowered.”

Now with more than a month where budget discussions can continue, the congressman is devoted to making sure a future government shutdown is avoided.

“I obviously can’t predict the future, but my commitment is to continue to press that we get a final budget adopted,” said Molinaro.

President Joe Biden is pushing Congress to immediately begin work on a new long-term budget.

