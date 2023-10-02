‘Stilettos Fine Arts Studio’ offers pay-what-you can program to new youth classes

By Erin Lawlor
Published: Oct. 2, 2023 at 10:11 AM EDT
VESTAL (WBNG) -- “Stilettos Fine Arts Studio” has been up and running for the last nine years, but for the first time ever, it is offering a weekly youth group class.

Although the studio has always held classes, this will be the first time the owners are starting weekly scheduled programs. The founder and owner of the studio Rebecca Whitman said it has always been her dream to open a safe and caring place that helps people find comfort in themselves through art.

“It can become a therapist for people,” said Whitman. “Because what it does is it helps you to get out of your head, which is sometimes pretty chaotic and it gets in your heart where you stop thinking and when that happens some true magic happens within an individual. It’s unique to every person.”

Whitman believes that arts budgets across the state getting cut are only doing harm to children and their creativity. That is why they are now offering a pay-what-you-can program so no child is turned away.

This program will be implemented in all age-appropriate children’s classes, not just the youth art program.

”Mom and Dad have to buy groceries, pay bills any of those things they can contact me and we’ll set aside what our normal fee is for them and we’ll offer financial assistance to them and they can pay us what they can,” Whitman said. “They can pay us what their family’s budget offers for that week for that class. It can change every class or be whatever. We have faith and trust in humanity that people won’t take advantage of it and they’ll be honest.”

This pay-what-you-can program will be no questions asked.

The youth art program will start Oct. 27. For more information on Stilettos Fine Arts Studio and its programs click here.

