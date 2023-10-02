Very warm weather this week

Tonight: Mainly clear with some fog. Low: 48-56

Tuesday: Sunny. High: 75-80

Tuesday Night: Clear. Low: 55-60

Forecast Discussion:

High pressure will dominate our weather for most of this week and we will see very quiet weather through Thursday. Temperatures will run in the upper 70s to some low 80s with lows in the 50s.

By Friday more clouds are expected and there is a small chance of some showers. This weekend, though, the warm pattern ends and more fall-like conditions arrive. Rain is likely Friday night into Saturday morning with the passage of a low pressure system. Some of the showers could linger into Saturday.

By Sunday, the cooler air arrives and highs likely only stay in the 50s. It will be cold enough for some lake effect rain showers and clouds so we’ll keep a 30% chance in the forecast.

