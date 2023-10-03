Additional left turn lane at Wegmans intersection looks to address traffic congestion

JOHNSON CITY (WBNG) -- When heading west on Harry L Drive, you will now notice traffic lanes have been redesigned in an effort to address congestion at the busy intersection.

Johnson City Mayor Martin Meaney said adding another left turn lane in front of Wegmans should make things easier for shoppers.

“There was a lot of backup coming off of Route 201 turning left heading on to Harry L Drive and it seems to be that people are in the queue turning left in the Wegmans parking lot,” said Meaney. “We thought if we were able to do some small redesign work to make that into a double left that would ease the congestion.”

Meaney hopes any potential confusion as people get used to not just the extra lane, but added traffic coming from new businesses at the Oakdale Commons.

“It’s a little chaotic right now and I would say as long as people take some time they’ll get used to it,” said Meaney. “That intersection has been like that for over 30 years so it is a change and hopefully now if people just take their time go a little slower and follow the markings on the road they’ll transition into it.”

While the traffic may be inconvenient, Meaney is reminding residents more people visiting the commons is good for the village.

“There’s going to be new life there and we need to anticipate congestion and take it slow,” said Meaney. “For commuters: Congestion is a bad thing. But for the village: Congestion is a good thing.”

There are no additional plans to address traffic at the intersection currently, but Meaney said the village is flexible if traffic becomes an issue in the future.

