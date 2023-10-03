Another beautiful day

Enjoy that sunshine
This is a recurring recording of WBNG's 6am Morning Newscast.
By Brian Schroeder
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 10:53 AM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny, warm. High 80 (76-82) Wind NW Calm-5 mph

wbng
wbng(wbng)

TUESDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear, fog. Low 54 (52-58) Wind L&V

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny, hot. High 82 (78-84) Wind S 5-10 mph

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear, fog. Low 56 Wind S 5-10 mph

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy. High 78 Low 60

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy with afternoon showers. 30% High 70 Low 54

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy with showers. 60% High 60 Low 42

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy with showers. 30% High 52 Low 38

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy with showers. 30% High 50 Low 40

High pressure over the eastern U.S. will continue to give us very nice weather over

the next few days. Temperatures, well above average. Record setting temperatures

Tuesday and Wednesday.

We’ll have a few more clouds Thursday, but we continue with the warm temperatures.

Changes are coming. A cold front will approach later in the week. Not only will

this put showers in the forecast, but it will also bring an end to our Summer-like

weather. Showers and turning cooler Friday and into the weekend.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police secure the entrance to Moreau Lake State Park as search continues for Charlotte Sene, a...
9-year-old who vanished from New York state park found safe; man linked to ransom note arrested
Questions about the episode remained under investigation, including whether the woman was...
Woman riding lawn mower hit and killed by wing of plane
Police are looking for Charlotte Sena, 9, who is believed to be in "imminent danger."
Amber Alert issued for missing 9-year-old from New York believed to be in ‘imminent danger’
DeJoghn B. Llamas
Man who cut woman, 61, gets jail time
FILE - Russ Francis charges ahead four yards for the Patriots as the Colts' Derrel Luce has a...
Plane crash in Lake Placid kills 2, including former NFL Pro Bowler

Latest News

Any risk of frost?
Very warm weather this week
This is a recurring recording of WBNG's 5pm Newscast.
Very warm weather this week
wbng
A lot of sunshine!
Sunny and warm couple days ahead