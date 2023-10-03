Another beautiful day
Enjoy that sunshine
TUESDAY: Mostly sunny, warm. High 80 (76-82) Wind NW Calm-5 mph
TUESDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear, fog. Low 54 (52-58) Wind L&V
WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny, hot. High 82 (78-84) Wind S 5-10 mph
WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear, fog. Low 56 Wind S 5-10 mph
THURSDAY: Partly cloudy. High 78 Low 60
FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy with afternoon showers. 30% High 70 Low 54
SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy with showers. 60% High 60 Low 42
SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy with showers. 30% High 52 Low 38
MONDAY: Mostly cloudy with showers. 30% High 50 Low 40
High pressure over the eastern U.S. will continue to give us very nice weather over
the next few days. Temperatures, well above average. Record setting temperatures
Tuesday and Wednesday.
We’ll have a few more clouds Thursday, but we continue with the warm temperatures.
Changes are coming. A cold front will approach later in the week. Not only will
this put showers in the forecast, but it will also bring an end to our Summer-like
weather. Showers and turning cooler Friday and into the weekend.
