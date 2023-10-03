Direct experience is the focus for Work-Based Learning Program

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) - Maine-Endwell Central School District is offering students, such as Tyler Derkowski, the opportunity to shadow a community partner to see their day-to-day operations through the Work-Based Learning Program. Out of the many paths, The Broome County Office of Emergency Services and the Broome County Sheriff’s Office are involved in the effort. Today, Derkowski was able to shadow the Sheriff’s Civil Division.

“I want to explore what their day-to-day looks like, what do they do and see if that’s something I’d be interested in,” said Derkowski.

Opportunities include law enforcement, emergency services, the medical field, law, trades and manufacturing.

“I have students in all of those placements throughout Broome County,” said Work-Based Learning Coordinator Rachel Murat.

Derkowski is currently seeing how emergency services operate in Broome County, which is a total of four weeks.

“We enjoy having Tyler here,” said Sheriff Fred Akshar. “He’ll continue his stay with us. The more young people we can get into the program I think is a benefit to not only them, but to the larger community.”

One hope is to create a pipeline of students who see the opportunities in Broome County.

“If we can showcase what this community has to offer by way of jobs, of course then young people will consider staying,” said Sheriff Akshar.

When it comes to shadowing, Murat says two to three hours per day is the norm. The hours-long format is for the students to learn now if this is something they actually want to pursue.

“You can only read so much and talk to so many people,” said Derkowski. “You have to experience everything firsthand to really see if you like it.”

If any local company wants to host a job shadowing opportunity or internship through the school, Murat said to reach out. The email is rmurat@me.stier.org.

