Dog Walking Forecast--Cooper

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny, warm. High 80 (76-82) Wind NW Calm-5 mph

TUESDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear, fog. Low 54 (52-58) Wind L&V

High pressure over the eastern U.S. will continue to give us very nice weather over

the next few days. Temperatures, well above average. Record setting temperatures

Tuesday and Wednesday.

We’ll have a few more clouds Thursday, but we continue with the warm temperatures.

Changes are coming. A cold front will approach later in the week. Not only will

this put showers in the forecast, but it will also bring an end to our Summer-like

weather. Showers and turning cooler Friday and into the weekend.

