Heat continues but some colder weather is in sight

Tonight: Mainly clear with some valley fog. Low: 48-54

Wednesday: Sunny with record warmth possible. High: 78-83

Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy with some fog. Low: 52-57

Forecast Discussion:

High pressure will dominate our weather for most of this week and we will see very quiet weather through Thursday. Temperatures will run in the upper 70s to some low 80s with lows in the 50s. Record heat is possible Wednesday.

By Friday more clouds are expected and there is finally a chance of some showers, especially in the afternoon. The chance of rain is around 40%.

This weekend, though, the warm pattern ends, and more fall-like conditions arrive with the passage of a cold front Saturday. Rain is likely Friday night into Saturday morning as the front moves through. Some of the showers could linger into Saturday night. Some of the rain could be steady to heavy and the potential for 1″ or more of rain exists for some part of the area.

By Sunday, the cooler air arrives and highs likely only stay in the 50s. It will be cold enough for some lake effect rain showers and clouds so we’ll keep a 30% chance in the forecast. Monday may only see highs in the 40s, especially in the higher terrain.

Copyright 2023 WBNG. All rights reserved.