Norfolk Southern begins repairs after report says its Binghamton bridges are in deplorable condition

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- Norfolk Southern has begun repairs on its railroad bridges in Binghamton.

The railroad company moved to repair the bridges after Binghamton officials released a 900-page report from HUNT-EAS that determined 15 bridges owned by Norfolk Southern were in severe or poor condition. Bridges on Water Street, Front Street, Glenwood Avenue and Jarvis Avenue were named in the report.

According to Binghamton Mayor Jared Kraham, Norfolk Southern released a detailed plan of action to fix several of the bridges in the coming months; including the bridges on Jarvis Street, Murray Street and Water Street. Repairs will begin in the city’s First Ward.

“I appreciate [Norfolk Southern’s] responsiveness and willingness to act quickly to make sure its infrastructure is safe,” said Kraham. “My administration will continue to hold people accountable and deliver the results residents deserve.”

Norfolk Southern was also called out by Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D, NY), Senator Kirsten Gillibrand (D, NY) and Representative Marc Molinaro (R, NY-19) to fix the bridges just two weeks before the company set out to fix them. The bridge that hangs over Front Street is scheduled to be fixed in 2024. That repair was scheduled to be fixed prior to the HUNT-EAS report.

The dilapidated Norfolk Southern bridge that hangs over Front Street. (City of Binghamton)

“After Binghamton’s report set off alarm bells on the safety of the rail bridges, I am pleased to hear from the mayor that Norfolk Southern is cooperating with the city to address the conditions of bridges,” said Schumer on Tuesday. “It is imperative for the safety of the Greater Binghamton community that we ensure the structural integrity of these rail bridges, and I will continue to push Norfolk Southern to work with the city to comprehensively address these concerns in a timely manner.”

In February, a train carrying vinyl chloride; a cancer-causing chemical, derailed on a Norfolk Southern railroad in East Palestine, Ohio, spilling its hazardous contents into the environment. The disaster prompted the city to take a look into its own railroads.

Binghamton officials noted that other bridges in the city are owned by New York Susquehanna & Western.

The Federal Railroad Administration is also investigating the conditions of Norfolk Southern bridges in the city.

