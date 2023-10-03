Police investigating Endicott fire that destroyed home

ENDICOTT (WBNG) -- The Endicott Police Department and Broome County Fire Investigators are looking into the cause of a fire that destroyed a house at 305 Badger Ave. on Sept. 29.

In a Facebook post on Tuesday, the Endicott Fire Department said the cause of the fire is not known but people are encouraged to call the village police department at 607-785-3341 if they have information.

The fire department also confirmed Tuesday that there were no reported injuries in the blaze.

After the fire, the home was demolished.

Crews were initially dispatched to the fire around 6:15 a.m. The Endicott, Vestal, Ednwell, West Corners and Union Center departments responded.

In May, crews responded to the same address for a report of a fire. That fire damaged the home so much that it became vacant. Afterward, the house had its utilities removed, which made determining the cause of the Sept. 29 fire more difficult. That original fire began in a second-story bedroom.

