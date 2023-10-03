Police investigating Endicott fire that destroyed home

(Endicott Fire Department)
By WBNG Staff
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 2:14 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ENDICOTT (WBNG) -- The Endicott Police Department and Broome County Fire Investigators are looking into the cause of a fire that destroyed a house at 305 Badger Ave. on Sept. 29.

In a Facebook post on Tuesday, the Endicott Fire Department said the cause of the fire is not known but people are encouraged to call the village police department at 607-785-3341 if they have information.

The fire department also confirmed Tuesday that there were no reported injuries in the blaze.

After the fire, the home was demolished.

Crews were initially dispatched to the fire around 6:15 a.m. The Endicott, Vestal, Ednwell, West Corners and Union Center departments responded.

In May, crews responded to the same address for a report of a fire. That fire damaged the home so much that it became vacant. Afterward, the house had its utilities removed, which made determining the cause of the Sept. 29 fire more difficult. That original fire began in a second-story bedroom.

Copyright 2023 WBNG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Questions about the episode remained under investigation, including whether the woman was...
Woman riding lawn mower hit and killed by wing of plane
Police secure the entrance to Moreau Lake State Park as search continues for Charlotte Sene, a...
9-year-old who vanished from New York state park found safe; man linked to ransom note arrested
DeJoghn B. Llamas
Man who cut woman, 61, gets jail time
Police are looking for Charlotte Sena, 9, who is believed to be in "imminent danger."
Amber Alert issued for missing 9-year-old from New York believed to be in ‘imminent danger’
FILE - Russ Francis charges ahead four yards for the Patriots as the Colts' Derrel Luce has a...
Plane crash in Lake Placid kills 2, including former NFL Pro Bowler

Latest News

‘Stilettos Fine Arts Studio’ offers ‘pay-what-you can’ program to new youth classes
M-E senior shadows the sheriff's Civil Divison
Direct experience is the focus for Work-Based Learning Program
Discovery Center hosts Halloween activities for adults & children
Catholic Charities begins ‘Thanksgiving Baskets’ initiative