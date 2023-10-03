State Sen. Webb’s New ‘Move Over’ bill to upgrade traffic safety signed by Gov. Hochul

(WBNG) -- Governor Kathy Hochul signed the “Move Over Bill” to boost traffic safety throughout the state.

The bill serves as an update to the initial “Move Over Law” that was passed in 2010, which called for drivers to move over for emergency vehicles stopped on any roadway. The new bill is sponsored by State Senator Lea Webb (D, NY-52) who said under the new law drivers will have to switch lanes for any vehicle pulled over whether it is an emergency vehicle or a pedestrian.

“When people are driving and they have an emergency, whether it’s a car issue or anything else, when they move over to address that issue other vehicles also have the responsibility to ensure that they are safe by moving over to the next lane,” said Webb.

The bill aims to decrease the number of deaths that occur due to crashes that involve a stopped or disabled vehicle on the road.

