SUNY Broome cuts ribbon at ‘MVP Health Care Fitness Court’

DICKINSON (WBNG) -- A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held at SUNY Broome on Tuesday to introduce the new “MVP Health Care Fitness Court.”

The fitness court was developed by SUNY Broome, MVP Health Care, NFC and the faculty-student association. The goal is to expand free access to high-quality workouts and create equitable access to exercise for communities in and around Broome County.

Representatives for SUNY Broome said the workouts are adaptable for all fitness levels which allow participants to move at their own pace.

Director of Athletics at SUNY Broome Colleen Cashman explained what the new space brings to the campus.

“This is multi-purposed right, it’s for every sport that we have,” said Cashman. “You can do explosiveness, you can do speed, you can do strength, but for just our community you’re coming in and again it is just you, you don’t need anyone else to work out.”

There will be QR codes at the fitness court for guests to scan and learn about each station, the type of exercise that can be done and to make sure the equipment is being used properly.

