Tioga County ‘Smiles Mobile Dental Program’ celebrates 20 years of serving community

TIOGA COUNTY (WBNG) -- Tioga County Public Health is celebrating the 20th anniversary of the “Tioga Smiles Mobile Dental Program.”

The program started serving the county in October 2002 and has since seen more than 17,000 patients over the 20 years. The “Mobile Dental Van Program” was created in response to the identified need for additional dental services in the county with the goal of reducing transportation barriers for residents.

Direction of Dental Services Nicole Whitmore noted there is a lack of transportation in the county.

“So, the point of the dental van is to bring the services to the kids who cannot come to us or cannot travel for dental services,” said Whitmore.

The van provides services such as teeth cleaning, X-rays, exams, fluoride sealants and the doctor on staff offers extractions and fillings. All procedures for children are free and to find a schedule of the van stops, follow this link.

Copyright 2023 WBNG. All rights reserved.