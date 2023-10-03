Top Five Plays of the Week (10-2-23)

By Jackson Neill
Published: Oct. 2, 2023
(WBNG) - Check out the Top Five Plays of the Week in the video above!

#5 - Binghamton boys’ soccer goalie Connor Normile makes a diving save in his team’s loss to Horseheads

#4 - Bainbridge-Guilford quarterback Connor Davy completes a long touchdown pass to Parker Buttice in their win over Harpursville/Afton

#3 - Owego’s Elijah Lewis connects with Jack Bauschbaum for the long touchdown in their win over Johnson City

#2 - Binghamton wide receiver Yusri Razzaq tips a pass to himself for the catch in his team’s loss to Corning

#1 - Maine-Endwell’s Luke Nunn scores a bicycle kick goal as the Spartans beat Binghamton

Maine-Endwell junior Sophia Castaldo (7) during a game against Spencer-Van Etten/Candor.
Highlights: Spencer-Van Etten/Candor vs. Maine-Endwell (field hockey)
Union-Endicott sophomore Adriana Murphy (8) during a match against Seton Catholic.
Highlights: Seton Catholic vs. Union-Endicott (girls’ soccer)
