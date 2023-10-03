Top Five Plays of the Week (10-2-23)
(WBNG) - Check out the Top Five Plays of the Week in the video above!
#5 - Binghamton boys’ soccer goalie Connor Normile makes a diving save in his team’s loss to Horseheads
#4 - Bainbridge-Guilford quarterback Connor Davy completes a long touchdown pass to Parker Buttice in their win over Harpursville/Afton
#3 - Owego’s Elijah Lewis connects with Jack Bauschbaum for the long touchdown in their win over Johnson City
#2 - Binghamton wide receiver Yusri Razzaq tips a pass to himself for the catch in his team’s loss to Corning
#1 - Maine-Endwell’s Luke Nunn scores a bicycle kick goal as the Spartans beat Binghamton
