Broome County Dog Shelter in desperate need of volunteers and donations

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- All year, animal shelters have been seeing an influx of dogs coming into the shelter. Locally, the Broome County Dog Shelter has had a revolving door of dogs and is in desperate need of volunteers

Shelter Manager Kelly Conlon said due to staffing shortages and the need for volunteers, the shelter is temporarily closed and doing meetings with the dogs by appointment only.

”We are in desperate need of some help up here to just get these dogs the socialization and kennel time they need and deserve to succeed,” Conlon said.

The best way to apply is to call and make an appointment or apply online.

Along with volunteers, the shelter also needs supplies. With the number of dogs there, it has been running through food and cleaning supplies quickly.

“Toys as well, they love their toys and they love their blankets,” Conlon said. “Every night I make sure they have their toys, they have their blankets and hopefully a bone and then they’re happy dogs and the place is quiet.”

October is “Adopt a Shelter Dog Month.” If you are interested in adopting a dog, the shelter is hosting an open house event on Oct. 21. and will also be at Funky Beez this weekend on Oct. 7. where some adoptable dogs will be making an appearance

Conlon wants to remind people to take a chance on shelter dogs.

“People usually say ‘I wanna start young. I wanna start with a puppy,’” Conlon said. “We do see puppies here and you could definitely start with a puppy but also, give a shot at a shelter dog that just really wants to please and I promise you they will be very rewarding in the end.”

“Funky Paws Day” at Funky Beez will be taking place from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. and for every successful adoption initiated at Funky Beez, they will donate $100 toward the adoption fees.

For more information on how to help the Broome County Dog Shelter click here.

Copyright 2023 WBNG. All rights reserved.