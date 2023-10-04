Cannabis license to expand in October allows for a larger market

NEW YORK STATE (WBNG) -- This October will mark a new chapter for cannabis in New York as more will be able to apply for licenses.

The New York Office of Cannabis Management, or OCM, Executive Director Chris Alexander said that the applications are being made available for cultivation, processing, distribution, retail and micro businesses come Oct. 4.

Since the legalization of marijuana in 2021, licenses were only open to those with a prior weed-related criminal offense.

“There had to be rules around this program just like every other state program,” said Alexander. “Our rules are actually really designed to encourage and support small businesses and to guard against monopolization of the industry.”

The most recent application window is currently open and will be for the next 60 days with more application periods expected in the future.

“This is not a first come, first serve opportunity,” said Alexander. “Folks do not need to apply themselves on Oct. 4. They can apply any time during that window.”

It was noted that general licenses are valid for two years and they will have to renew and meet certain standards of operations in order to have that license renewed. According to Alexander, this endeavor isn’t a saturated market and won’t hurt the businesses of current licensees.

“I mean there was always an understanding that we have a lot more ground to cover,” Alexander said. “This is a big market, there’s a lot of demand, there’s plenty of space for everybody.”

Since the start of the original licenses, the OCM said around 700 licenses have been given out. One business on the receiving end is Owner Chris Myers of Johnson City’s Greenery Spot who seems optimistic for the future.

“I think there’s going to be more positives than negatives,” said Myers. “Competition’s normally good. You see that with McDonalds and Burger King and they surround each other.”

Myers has a potential plan for when more local competition enters the market.

“The way we operate would pretty much stay the same, but we would be expanding also,” said Myers. “That means a second location.”

Alexander said they are anticipating about 60,000 jobs to be created in the next several years from this program and from this industry.

To apply for a license, go to the online New York Business Express platform. For more information about this expansion, head to this website.

