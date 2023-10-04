Custom apparel shop ‘Third Day Tees’ says community-supporting fundraisers are best part of business

By Autriya Maneshni
Published: Oct. 4, 2023 at 6:06 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OXFORD, NY (WBNG) -- Luis Gauthier started his custom T-shirt and apparel company “Third Day Tees” seven years ago right out of his living room.

“I was laying in bed and I was telling myself I need a side hustle,” said Gauthier. “I decided to make T-shirts and apparel.”

Gauthier’s side hustle turned into a successful business where he sells his custom apparel out of a small store in Oxford. He makes custom designs for just about anything, from small businesses to musicians to people who walk in and share a vision with him.

“I started getting more people walking in and asking, ‘Hey do you do this? Do you do hats?’” said Gauthier. “Of course, I am going to say ‘yes’ and that’s how it grew from one shirt to this multi-empire that I have here.”

Gauthier has also hosted several fundraisers with the Oxford Academy schools. His most recent one was with the volleyball team where 50% of the profits went back to the team. He said he loves doing these fundraisers as a way to give back to parents and support the schools.

“I’m a parent right now so I know what it’s like to buy four shirts, a hoodie and some pants. These things add up,” said Gauthier. “So, I wanted to see how I can help, how I can give back and what can I do to offset that for other families who are struggling to make ends meet.”

Gauthier’s business continues to grow. He just achieved his goal of signing his store’s lease for another year. He said his aspirations might change as the business flourishes, but one goal will always remain constant. He said, “I just want to be able to give back what I’ve been given.”

To learn more about Third Day Tees visit here.

Copyright 2023 WBNG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police investigating Endicott fire that destroyed home
Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., talks to reporters amid news that Rep. Matt...
McCarthy becomes the first speaker ever to be ousted from the job in a House vote
This photo provided by her family on Monday, Oct. 2, 2023, shows Charlotte Sena, 9, who...
Missing girl’s rescue in upstate New York came as pivotal hours ticked by
Norfolk Southern begins repairs after report says its Binghamton bridges are in deplorable condition
The Federal Emergency Management Agency and the Federal Communications Commission will conduct...
Emergency alert systems being tested on cellphones, TVs and radios across nation Wednesday

Latest News

Highlights: Chenango Valley vs. Susquehanna Valley (girls’ soccer)
Johnathan Cortese - 12 Sports Athlete of the Week
Nearly 600 students partake in ‘Southern Tier Construction Technology Career Day’
Nearly 600 students partake in ‘Southern Tier Construction Technology Career Day’
Earlville Opera House offers restored Victorian storefront for the arts