Deputies seek public’s help finding a man wanted on sex offender registration violation warrant

By WBNG Staff
Published: Oct. 4, 2023 at 4:36 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
DICKINSON (WBNG) -- The Broome County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help from the public in locating Molock Dixon, who is wanted on a warrant for a sex offender registration violation.

The sheriff’s office described Dixon as a Black male, who is 5 feet and 5 inches tall, with brown eyes, black hair and around 210 pounds. Dixon’s last known address was the Del Motel in Kirkwood, the sheriff’s office said.

Anyone with information is asked by the sheriff’s office to get in contact through the office’s tip line, warrant division or through a submission online.

