Earlville Opera House offers restored Victorian storefront for the arts

EARLVILLE, NY (WBNG) -- The Earlville Opera House will now be accepting proposals to lease a restored Victorian storefront in town.

The building is located at 8 Main St. in Earlville, and it offers 14,000 square feet of space. The building is newly renovated with volunteers completing work on the space nearly a year ago.

President of Earlville Opera House Board of Directors Bruce Ward said the opera house aims to fill the space in a way related to the Arts.

“Something that is arts-related could be good,” said Ward. “It could be a gallery, it could be a store selling musical products or it could be doing lessons, it could be a recording studio lots of possibilities or it could be a dance studio.”

To request information email: Info@earlvilleoperahouse.com.

