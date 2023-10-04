Earlville Opera House offers restored Victorian storefront for the arts

By Autriya Maneshni
Published: Oct. 4, 2023 at 6:14 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EARLVILLE, NY (WBNG) -- The Earlville Opera House will now be accepting proposals to lease a restored Victorian storefront in town.

The building is located at 8 Main St. in Earlville, and it offers 14,000 square feet of space. The building is newly renovated with volunteers completing work on the space nearly a year ago.

President of Earlville Opera House Board of Directors Bruce Ward said the opera house aims to fill the space in a way related to the Arts.

“Something that is arts-related could be good,” said Ward. “It could be a gallery, it could be a store selling musical products or it could be doing lessons, it could be a recording studio lots of possibilities or it could be a dance studio.”

To request information email: Info@earlvilleoperahouse.com.

Copyright 2023 WBNG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police investigating Endicott fire that destroyed home
Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., talks to reporters amid news that Rep. Matt...
McCarthy becomes the first speaker ever to be ousted from the job in a House vote
This photo provided by her family on Monday, Oct. 2, 2023, shows Charlotte Sena, 9, who...
Missing girl’s rescue in upstate New York came as pivotal hours ticked by
Norfolk Southern begins repairs after report says its Binghamton bridges are in deplorable condition
The Federal Emergency Management Agency and the Federal Communications Commission will conduct...
Emergency alert systems being tested on cellphones, TVs and radios across nation Wednesday

Latest News

Custom apparel shop ‘Third Day Tees’ says community-supporting fundraisers are best part of business
Highlights: Chenango Valley vs. Susquehanna Valley (girls’ soccer)
Johnathan Cortese - 12 Sports Athlete of the Week
Nearly 600 students partake in ‘Southern Tier Construction Technology Career Day’
Nearly 600 students partake in ‘Southern Tier Construction Technology Career Day’